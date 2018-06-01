Jail boss 'pleased' extra pressure from outside is spurring change

Sean Kelly was surprisingly upbeat Friday for a senior government official whose workplace was singled out this week by Nova Scotia's auditor general.

Michael Pickup said Nova Scotia's four jails were so rife with problems his office had to delay its report into operations by six months in order to detail the deficiencies and come up with 12 recommendations needed to make things better.

Some 48 hours after the auditor general made his criticisms public, Kelly said in a telephone interview he was glad for the extra scrutiny.

Department staff briefed

"I'm actually very pleased, to be quite honest, although it might seem odd that we've had so much attention from the outside, because I think it's helped us to make a lot of changes in our system and I think we are improving by the month," he said.

As is the practice, department staff are briefed about what auditors uncover to give officials time to respond or explain discrepancies.

Kelly said changes had been in the works since before the audit. But other changes have come, and more will come, as a result of Pickup's report, Kelly said.

Michael Pickup delayed his report to give time to come up with recommendations. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

"I think it's being responsive to public pressure and to input from the public and, thankfully, today we're more open to that than we have been in past years," he said.

Checks more frequent

Kelly pointed to now regular and random audits of what are supposed to be mandatory checks for inmates who are in segregation, or what the province calls close confinement.

The auditor general's office examined 47 files and found in 22 of them "staff did not review the status of offenders in close confinement at the correct frequency."

Inmates are supposed to have their mental and physical state reviewed 24 hours after being placed in segregation and then every five days afterwards.

Kelly said a review completed in April found an 85 per cent compliance rate for the 24-hour check, and the five-day check was happening 95 per cent of the time.

He's happy to see improvement, but not completely satisfied. "Even 85 [per cent] is less than we'd like to see," he said.

'They have a right to fresh air'

Kelly said there has also been improvement when it comes to making sure guards offer inmates in segregation a chance to get out of their cells for exercise at least 30 minutes a day, or to take a shower every 48 hours.

The auditor general's report said in 35 of the 47 files it examined, there was no indication inmates had been allowed either.

Kelly said it's now happening and being recorded.

"Staff are very much aware that this is their right as individuals, and they have a right to have fresh air," he said. "They have a right for recreation and programs and they have a right to showers."

Some inmates are kept apart from others for medical reasons but the auditor general said patient records supporting that claim weren't always on file.

More health information

Kelly said that has changed due to better collaboration with the Nova Scotia Health Authority, which now supplies as much information as necessary.

"Staff don't really need to know what the condition is but they need to know that they have to take special precautions in terms of management," he said. "The same is true, for instance, if someone is at risk to suicide or somebody has some form of mental illness."

Despite Kelly's assurances that things have changed and will continue to change, he said 100 per cent compliance might be unattainable.

"But I can say we've made significant improvements," he said. "Staff are aware it's an absolute priority."