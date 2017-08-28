A 15-year-old from Halifax is a world champion.

Former Halifax Trojan swimmer Jade Hannah won the gold medal on Sunday in the final of the 50-metre backstroke at the FINA World Junior Championships in Indianapolis.

"It was super exciting," said Hannah.

Personal best

Her win was the first individual gold medal won by the Canadian team at the competition.

She touched the wall at 27.93 seconds, a personal best. Japan's Natsumi Sakai also had the same time and both swimmers received gold medals.

Hannah accepts the gold medal for the 50-metre backstroke at the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships in Indianapolis. (Swimming Canada/Scott Grant)

"I didn't know we were tied until later because when I first looked up at the clock I just saw the number 1 by my name," said Hannah. "To have her up there on the podium with me was definitely exciting and it was a very special moment for me to share it with someone."

Record-breaking swimmer

Hannah made a big splash last year when she broke a 40-year-old Nova Scotia record in the women's 100-metre freestyle at a competition in Montreal.

Her time broke Nancy Garapick's 1976 provincial record. Garapick, also a member of the Halifax Trojan club, won bronze medals in both the 100- and 200-metre backstroke at the Olympic Games in Montreal in 1976.

"For me to break her record really meant a lot to me and it really opened my eyes to what I can do in the future."

Move to Victoria

The Hannah family was faced with a tough decision last year.

In order for Hannah to continue her development, she needed to be exposed to high-level coaching and training.

At the age of 14, Hannah and her mother left Nova Scotia in September 2016.

Hannah swims during the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships in Indianapolis. (Swimming Canada/Scott Grant)

Hannah joined Swimming NextGen in Victoria, an elite training centre for many of Canada's top swimmers.

"I find the environment is really different there," said Hannah. "Everybody who is there has the same goals."

The future looks bright for Hannah.

Her long-term goal is to be part of Canada's swim team at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.

