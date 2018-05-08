Death of veteran sparks change in hospital protocol

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has told the family of Jackie Deveau it is making changes after he died in the care of Cape Breton Regional Hospital last year.

Deveau, a 54-year-old retired military veteran from Chéticamp who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), was getting treatment at the hospital March 11, 2017. Nobody stopped him when left the hospital. A short time later he was killed in a hit and run.

Deveau's widow Lorna and his sister Ida LeLièvre met with the hospital Tuesday.

"We were looking to see if the hospital would even acknowledge the fact that there was a wrong on their part or there was a lack and somebody dropped the ball and I think we got a sense that they're aware and they acknowledge there were things that should have been done differently," said LeLièvre.

What the health authority is doing

The health authority acknowledged it spoke to Deveau's family, but would not offer further comment.

In a letter from the health authority to Lorna Deveau, it said a review was conducted in relation to what happened at the hospital the night her husband walked out.

One of the recommendations from the review was to establish a clear communication protocol for serious events in an in-patient setting, including who should be notified, how the notification should happen and an expected timeline of communication.

Family wasn't called

Jackie Deveau's family said better communication with the hospital could have meant the difference between life and death.

​"Neither one of us got a phone call that night," LeLièvre said.

​Lorna Deveau said she would have driven to the hospital if she knew her husband's safety was an issue.

Jackie Deveau's widow, Lorna Deveau, left, and sister Ida Deveau Lelievre want the hospital to train staff to be more sensitive to people with PTSD and their triggers. (Yvonne LeBlanc-Smith/CBC)

"We would have been up to Sydney, we were two hours away. It would have been really nice to have known that maybe we could have been helpful and this could have been a different turnout," said Deveau.

Deveau said there should have been more security at the hospital to prevent her husband from walking out.

'The love of my life'

"My husband was the love of my life. We were together from teenagers," said Deveau. "We have two children together. They lost their dad, they lost their best friend."

Deveau said she and her husband had just retired after a 35-year military career about five months before his death.

"If he was here, he would be standing on any soapbox to make sure this would never happen to any family. We are driven to make sure he is honoured and that this never happens to anybody else again," Deveau said.

PTSD, military background awareness

Deveau's sister and wife also want the hospital to train staff to be more sensitive to people with PTSD and their triggers.

"I'm not sure that our health care and our staff that work in the health-care department are fully aware of what that might mean from a different treatment perspective," Lelièvre said.

"My husband was in Kuwait, he was in Dubai, he cleaned up after Swiss Air. This is a reality that most people would never have to deal with, would never see the horrors that he has seen."

LeLièvre and Deveau said they expect to speak with the hospital again to follow up.

"Jackie's death needs to make a difference in the lives of others.… It needs to be life-giving as opposed to the final chapter," said LeLièvre.