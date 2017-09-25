The IWK Health Centre's top financial official has resigned.

Stephen D'Arcy has been on paid leave since an auditor's report showed former CEO Tracy Kitch expensed $47,000 in personal charges to the Halifax children's hospital.

Kitch had resigned a week before the report was released.

D'Arcy was shown to knowingly help Kitch prepare an incomplete expense statement to meet provincial requirements. A CBC News investigation revealed D'Arcy also removed hundreds of emails related to expense preparation for a freedom-of-information disclosure.

D'Arcy gave his notice of resignation over the weekend. The chair of the board, Karen Hutt, said D'Arcy will receive no severance.

Amanda Whitewood will take over as interim CFO for six months. Whitewood has served as CFO for Halifax Regional Municipality and Capital Health, and has held vice-president positions with Mount Saint Vincent University and the Nova Scotia Hospital.

The province's auditor general announced last week his office would be investigating the IWK's books, and the hospital's board referred the matter of Kitch's expenses to Halifax Regional Police.

During a board meeting Monday, Hutt said an officer has been assigned to the file and the process is expected to take "a couple of months."

