The Nova Scotia Health Authority has a new plan to help young people in Cape Breton who need emergency mental health treatment, but a family doctor in Sydney, N.S., says that plan isn't enough.

As of Jan. 2, 2018, Cape Breton emergency room doctors who are caring for children and teens under the age of 19 who need an emergency psychiatric assessment will be able to speak by phone to a child psychiatrist at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

Until now, those patients have usually been assessed by adult psychiatrists on call in Cape Breton.

There is just one part-time child psychiatrist in Cape Breton. According to the health authority's regular staffing complement, there should be two.

There are six adult psychiatrists in Cape Breton, but there should be 12.

'Enhancement of care'

Last month, the head of psychiatry in Cape Breton, Dr. Scott Milligan, issued an internal memo saying the psychiatrists in Cape Breton couldn't provide adequate care for young people needing emergency help.

At a news briefing Friday at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, health officials said they see the consultations with the IWK as an additional "support measure" for youth in crisis.

"Consultation, instead of being with a general adult psychiatrist, is now with a child and adolescent specialty psychiatrist," said Dr. Julie MacDonald, the manager of child and adolescent mental health services in Cape Breton.

"So in many ways, we feel this is actually an enhancement of care, because they are having that specialty level of consultation that's more specific to children and adolescents and their needs."

No care at home

But Dr. Margaret Fraser, a family physician in Sydney, says it's difficult to carry out a psychiatric assessment by phone.

"When you're dealing with a patient with a psychiatric issue, a lot of the interaction depends on things like body language, eye contact, facial expression," said Fraser, "and to hope to pick that up over the phone would be difficult at best."

Fraser is also frustrated that young people from Cape Breton who need in-patient care will have to travel to the IWK.

Dr. Margaret Fraser said more needs to be done to provide emergency mental health treatment on the island. (Norma Jean MacPhee/CBC)

The health authority says that has always been the case.

But Fraser says doctors were notified in an internal memo this week that some pediatric beds that could be used for an acute psychiatric issue are no longer available to Cape Breton youth.

"Our mental health issues are now being dealt with a five-hour drive from their home, and that is difficult for their parents to access," Fraser said.

The health authority says only a small number of child or adolescent patients who are assessed at the ER need admission. It did not provide specific numbers.

Rotations possible

MacDonald said she was not sure what supports might be available for families required to make the trip to the IWK, but the decision to admit a child would always be made in consultation with the family.

Fraser said more needs to be done to provide emergency mental health treatment on the island.

She suggests having psychiatrists or psychiatric residents from Halifax do regular rotations in Cape Breton.

"Even that kind of service would be a vast improvement over what we have now."

Recruitment ongoing

The health authority said one additional adult psychiatrist vacancy is expected in January, and recruitment efforts are underway for both adult and child psychiatrists.

A spokesperson said in an emailed statement that recruitment is "a priority."

"We are talking with candidates provincially, nationally and internationally for both adult and child psychiatry positions," the statement said. "While there has been some interest … we have no firm commitments from candidates."