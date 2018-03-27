The Nova Scotia government has filled two vacancies on the IWK Health Centre's board.

The province's standing committee on human resources appointed Robbie Shaw and Cheryl Stewart-Walsh to the 19-person board for the Halifax-based hospital, bringing it to a full complement.

The committee also appointed Tuesday the new board for the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Frank B. Van Schaayk will chair the nine-person board. For the first time, a doctor will be part of the board: Dr. Cynthia Forbes joins as a non-voting member.

Other directors include Louise Cloutier, David Graham, Patti Anne Hansen-Ketchum, Vicki Harnish, Marie McCully Collier, Jamie Smith and George Unsworth.