The IWK Health Centre will begin its search for a new chief financial officer in January with hopes of having the individual in place within three to six months.

IWK board chair Karen Hutt says the plan is to replace the CFO first, then begin the search for a new chief executive officer. Former CEO Tracy Kitch and former CFO Stephen D'Arcy resigned after an auditor's report showed Kitch charged $47,000 in personal expenses to the children's hospital.

"Following the selection of a successful candidate for [the CFO], we would then launch the CEO search. I would hope that we would be in the market for that role before mid-year certainly at the very latest," said Hutt, following a meeting of the board Monday night.

IWK board chair Karen Hutt says the health centre will replace its CFO before beginning the search for a new CEO. (CBC)

Replacing the leadership positions was not discussed in the public part of the meeting but a significant portion of it was held in camera. Hutt says that is not uncommon when the board deals with confidential matters. She said the board did have a conversation about finding permanent replacements.

Hutt also said the board intends to replace the CFO first because the person currently filling that position is on a temporary six-month term. The interim CEO is a permanent employee within the hospital.

Hutt said she could not comment on whether changes have been made to the way top hospital executives are hired, but said, "we will ensure that they are open and transparent processes."

Police investigation

Halifax Regional Police have said they are investigating after receiving a complaint "regarding possible financial mismanagement within the IWK Health Centre."

Hutt said she had no updates on the investigation.

"Unfortunately I can't tell you much, other than to say I know that the work continues," she said.





