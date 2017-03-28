Health-care professionals in Canada are worried more children will accidentally ingest marijuana once it becomes legal, and are bracing for more emergency department visits and calls to poison control centres.

They need to look no further than a 2016 Colorado study that found accidental ingestion became an issue, particularly with toddlers, following marijuana legalization in that state.

Such poisonings are rare now in Nova Scotia, says Dr. Nancy Murphy, medical director of the IWK Health Centre's regional poison control centre in Halifax. When it does happen, it usually involves very young children, typically under the age of two.

"That's when children are very exploratory and get into things they shouldn't get into," she said.

But while the numbers are low, Murphy said that could change once marijuana is legal and she is working with other poison control centres in the country to share information and data.

Child-resistant packaging

Symptoms in children vary from drowsiness and elevated heart rate, to needing assistance breathing. In some cases, young patients need to be treated in intensive care units.

In most cases in Colorado, patients ingested edible cannabis, such as cookies, brownies and candies, since they look like normal, kid-friendly foods.

The IWK Hospital is hoping strict packaging and storage rules will help avoid a spike in accidental cannabis poisonings among children after the drug is legalized. (iStock)

One way to help prevent that is the packaging, Murphy said.

"Child-resistant packaging has made a huge difference," she said. "The way it's labelled, having opaque rather than clear packaging so they can't see what's on the inside."

That recommendation is contained in the final report released by the Task Force on Cannabis Legalization and Regulation in November 2016.

'Be really safe with storage'

But Murphy believes the rules need to go further to avoid children being injured. For example, cannabis advertising should not target young audiences, she said.

Dr. Sam Wang, one of the authors of the Colorado study, agrees child-resistant packaging rules aren't enough to keep children safe.

The regulation was already in place when Colorado saw a spike in incidents of unintentional ingestion. Since his study came out, the state has imposed more stringent regulations, he said.

"I think the state and the marijuana industry and the public health community has been very responsive since the study came out," Wang said. "We passed some prevention measures for marijuana products."

Marijuana gummy candies

Gummy candies with marijuana are not longer allowed in Colorado. (Laval Police photo)

For example, warning labels have been added to cannabis product packages. Gummy candies in the shapes of animals are no longer allowed, since they can appeal to kids. Though, gummy candies in other sorts of shapes, such as marijuana plant leaves, are allowed.

The Task Force on Cannabis Legalization and Regulation also said the Canadian government should prohibit any cannabis product that can be "appealing to children."

Poison control centres on the alert

Wang said monitoring at home is the key to preventing harm. The rules may say the item must be sold in child-resistant packaging, but what happens at home "is a whole other story."

Edible marijuana products, such as cookies containing the drug, could pose a serious risk to youngsters. (The Associated Press)

For example, if a parent takes marijuana cookies out of their original packaging and puts them in a plastic container, there's a greater chance children could get into it.

Murphy agrees education and public awareness go hand in hand with strict regulations.

"We have the advantage of having had people go through this before. And so we can take those lessons and incorporate them into a more proactive approach."

Canada is already planning to study the issue, Murphy said, and poison centres across the country keep data on these types of incidents. They are working with a Health Canada committee to keep track of cannabis exposure once it's legalized.

"That's going to be important … once the status changes, to see if it's having a negative impact on patients," she said.