The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre who resigned earlier this week has not fully repaid expenses that were deemed personal following a CBC News investigation.

Tracy Kitch resigned from her post on Wednesday, and a statement from the hospital said Kitch was leaving "to pursue other opportunities."

Kitch made news in June following a CBC News report that raised questions about her use of a corporate credit card and questionable charges for iTunes, travel, car service and other items running into the thousands of dollars.

Not clear how much is still owed

In response to a series of questions from CBC News on Thursday, IWK board chair Karen Hutt said by email that Kitch has repaid "a portion of expenses identified as personal. The board … will be seeking repayment for any outstanding amounts."

The hospital has not said how much Kitch has repaid and how much is outstanding. No one was made available on Thursday for an in-person or telephone interview.

Hutt said an independent review of the hospital's financial policies and processes is almost complete and the results and recommendations will be made public.

No severance required

In the email Thursday, Hutt said Kitch informed the board on Wednesday of her decision to resign.

"There was no back and forth," she wrote.

"Since the CEO resigned, accordingly there is no requirement to pay severance under her employment agreement."

The IWK Health Centre's board will soon release the results of an independent examination of the hospital's financial policies and processes. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

Kitch was hired in the summer of 2014 at a salary of $280,000. She earned $296,000 last year.

At the time questions about her expenses were raised, the outgoing chair of the board said he had full confidence in Kitch, how her expenses were handled and said anything out of place was simply a mistake.

Hutt did not directly answer a question about whether the board still feels that way.

"This will be addressed in the review," she said.