Halifax's children's hospital is transforming one of its auditoriums into a movie theatre for patients and their families.

The IWK Health Centre is partnering with Cineplex to provide a patient-accessible space for those who may be too sick to visit a public theatre.

Scheduled to open in May, the Cineplex O.E. Smith Theatre will have 120 comfortable seats available free of charge.

"This is a win-win," said Krista Jangaard, vice-president of medicine and academic affairs at the IWK.

"We win because it supports our families and moves us one more step down the line of a truly family and patient-integrated health centre, but it also supports our own staff in our learning endeavours to make sure we are as up to date and as on top of everything as we possibly can be."

Facility will serve a dual purpose

The new multipurpose facility will serve a dual purpose: movie theatre for patients and an updated auditorium for staff presentations and education.

Jangaard said the existing auditorium at the hospital is nearing the end of its life.

"Cineplex expressed an interest in how we could better meet the needs of the children, the families and the staff of the health centre," she said.

Jangaard said the movies shown will be suitable for kids aged three to 14. They'll be streamed from the online Cineplex store.

"I think moving forward with anything that can make life easier and better for a child who is ill and is recuperating — and their family — is a goal that we cherish very dearly here at the IWK," she said.

"I think this is a really good example of how we worked with Cineplex to make that happen."

Families appreciative

Anita Young's eight-year-old grandson, Vincent, recently spent 10 weeks at the IWK. She said having a movie theatre at the hospital will make a big difference.

"That would be so amazing for kids any age," said Young. "Bringing it into the hospital, it will be even more awesome because once you're in the hospital, you're not able to do stuff like that."

She said Vincent would watch movies rented from the hospital library, on Netflix or when Ronald McDonald House would host movie nights.