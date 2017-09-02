Parents in Sheet Harbour, N.S., are unhappy that a school playground will be staying in a spot they feel is dangerous for their children to access.

In June, Sheet Harbour Consolidated School was closed as the province prepares to build a new P-12 school, sending students to the neighbouring Duncan MacMillan High School.

The high school has no playground of its own, so students will continue to use the equipment at Sheet Harbour Consolidated, which is about 100 metres away.

But to get there, kids will have to cross a driveway frequented by school buses and walk through a parking lot used by high school students.

First day of school nears

It also means when work begins to demolish Sheet Harbour Consolidated, the playground will sit directly beside a construction site.

And with the first day of school just around the corner, parent Coleen Martin said she's seen no changes to make the area more safe.

​"I'm concerned because the children have to cross parking lots and driveways ... There's no new signage up there, there's no cones, there's nothing," said Martin, whose kids are going into grades 4 and 6.

"It's something that needs to be dealt with."

'It's scary'

Sherrilee Redden, who has two sons going in grades 6 and 9 at the school, said even with supervision and safety measures in place, the playground is still too close to a construction site for curious children.

"The playground is like 10 feet from the school that's going to be demolished by machinery ... It's scary," Redden said.

"You've got to think about your kids."

Both mothers said parents were told at the end of the last school year that the playground equipment would be moved closer to the high school.

kids will have to cross a driveway frequented by school buses and walk through a parking lot used by high school students to access the playground. (Google Maps)

As September approached and the equipment remained unmoved, Redden and Martin said they struggled to get clear answers from school board and education department officials.

On Aug. 29, Martin received an email from Amy MacLeod, school administration supervisor with the Halifax Regional School Board.

In the email, she said the school board is working with the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development "to get this equipment moved before the children start school."

Halifax Regional School Board spokesperson Doug Hadley said in an email to CBC News that the construction project is managed by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

Playground staying put, says province

Department spokesperson Brian Taylor said that while the department had explored different options surrounding the playground equipment, the intent is to keep it as is until the 2018-19 school year.

"The structures will need to be re-certified when they are relocated. As such, the structures will not be moved until further into the project to ensure they are placed in an area that works alongside the construction and placement of the new school," Taylor said in an email.

"The department is looking to put in place safety measures to ensure the children can still access it safely this school year."

The new P-to-12 school is expected to be completed and ready to open in the fall of 2019.