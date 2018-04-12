The Halifax Mooseheads season is over and it was a pair of players from Nova Scotia who helped finish them off.

The Charlottetown Islanders erased a 2-0 deficit Wednesday night to beat Halifax 4-2 to take the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series in four straight games.

The Mooseheads last made the finals in 2013, and went on to win the Memorial Cup.

Keith Getson of Bridgewater, N.S., scored the game winning goal in the third period and Islanders goalie Matt Welsh of Halifax continued his strong play with some big saves in the third period to push Charlottetown through to the third round.

Getson, 20, has been on fire for Charlottetown.

He now has nine goals in the playoffs, putting him in a tie for the league lead in playoff goals with Alexandre Alain of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

The four-year veteran has appeared in 299 career games with the Islanders in his junior career.

Matt Welsh, originally from Halifax, plays with the Charlottetown Islanders and used his goal tending skills to help his team defeat the Mooseheads. (Submitted by Darrell Theriault)

Welsh knew he was going to be in the spotlight playing against a high-scoring team from his hometown.

The Islanders regular season MVP was rock solid throughout the series as he made 141 saves in four games.

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan are also through to the league semi-finals.

Liam Murphy scored in overtime to give the Titan a 3-2 win as they swept Sherbrooke in four straight games.

St. Louis Blues draft pick and former Newbridge Academy goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick made 28 saves for the Titan.

The Islanders now advance to the semi-finals. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The Moncton Wildcats kept their season alive Wednesday night.

James Phelan scored twice and goaltender Mark Grametbauer of Halifax made 38 saves as the Wildcats avoided elimination by beat Blainville-Boisbriand 5-4.

They trail the series three games to one.

Game five will be played at the Aitken Centre in Fredericton Friday night due to a car show at the Moncton Coliseum.

The winner of the Q-league will advance to the Memorial Cup Tournament to be held next month in Regina.