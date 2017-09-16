For the fourth time in about a month, police are investigating an incident at the Inverness Raceway.

Early Friday morning, two men allegedly damaged property and stole large bottles of alcohol from the main building at the harness racing track, RCMP say.

Other break-ins happened on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. Police also say someone vandalized the raceway on Aug. 14.

Inverness RCMP want anyone with tips on any of those four incidents to either contact them directly or to submit an anonymous tip through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.