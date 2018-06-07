Inverary Resort fire leaves bride-to-be unsure about where she'll get married

Yvonne MacNeil is not the type of person to leave things to the last minute.

Two years ago, she and her fiancé, Simon Martin, booked the venue for their wedding.

"We were good planners. We knew what we wanted," she said in a phone interview from Toronto.

But after fire ravaged the Inverary Resort in Baddeck, N.S. — where MacNeil and Martin are scheduled to be married on Aug. 4 — she's waiting to see what that will mean for her wedding.

Reduced to rubble

Guests and firefighters say the fire broke out around 2 a.m. No one was injured, but the main lodge, which houses the front desk, offices, some guest rooms and the restaurant and pub, was reduced to charred rubble.

MacNeil, who is originally from Big Beach, Cape Breton, said she learned of the fire early Thursday morning when a friend contacted her. She went online immediately to see pictures and video of the fire.

It took several fire departments a few hours to put out the blaze at the main building of the Inverary Resort early Thursday morning. (Submitted by Tina Emi)

She said she's not as worried about her wedding as she is for those who might have had events booked this weekend or in the upcoming weeks. She's waiting to hear from resort staff about what it will mean for her wedding.

"I just sent an email saying we're thinking of the community and we're sorry to hear [of the fire] and we'll wait for their communications back to know what we can do and what needs to be done."

The Inverary resort was built in the 1800s. (novascotia.ca)

Matt MacAulay, the resort's operations manager and a member of the family that owns it, said despite losing the main building, the resort remains operational. Breakfast was served for guests whose rooms were in other buildings and MacAulay said they remain hopeful they'll be able to accommodate events booked at the site, including a wedding this weekend.

"We're certainly optimistic that we'll be able to fulfil all of our events this year."

Remaining hopeful

Bruce Morrison, a Baddeck councillor and the warden of Victoria County, said he hopes other venues in the community will help out.

"It's definitely going to have an effect, I'm sure, on bookings and weddings and those types of events that were planned," Morrison said. "But I'm sure with the other tourist establishments in our community, they'll rally behind and help host those events."

MacNeil said it remains her hope she will be able to get married back home in Cape Breton, although with 90 guests planning to come from Ontario, she's not sure what her options will be if she does have to find a new venue.

Yvonne MacNeil hopes she can still get married at Inverary Resort. (Yvonne MacNeil)

The beauty and history of the Inverary Resort, along with past experience, is what made her want to have her own wedding there.

"We've had a few family weddings there. They've always done a great job."