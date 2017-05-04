When farmer Elspeth McLean-Wile wants to connect to the digital world, she either uses her cellphone or drives almost three kilometres to her business where there's internet connectivity.

McLean-Wile operates a farm market just outside Bridgewater and in the winter months, when the market is closed, she has to drive there to get work done.

"People on my road are only two kilometres out of town and we don't have anybody on our road that has high-speed internet," she said.

The party leaders are hoping to convince rural residents like McLean-Wile that they have the answer to their problem.

PC Leader Jamie Baillie promised Thursday to spend a total of $150 million over the next decade to lay the fibre-optic network that will form the backbone necessary to connect every Nova Scotian to high-speed service.

"Quite bluntly, in 2017 access to high-speed internet is an essential service that should not be out of reach to any Nova Scotian," he said.

"All of us should be able to sell our products, cultivate new markets, have access to social media. High-speed internet will allow rural businesses to grow and create jobs."

Déjà vu?

That sentiment echoes what PC premier Rodney MacDonald had to say a decade ago when his government promised a broadband connection to every home and business in Nova Scotia, within two years.

"Improving our infrastructure is one of government's five immediate priorities to help us reach our new Nova Scotia, and 100 per cent access to broadband is a vital piece," he said on Dec. 5, 2007.

Baillie acknowledged that promise when a reporter asked why voters should believe he can get the job done, given MacDonald's broken promise.

Failed promises by all 3 parties

"All three parties at times have set this goal. In each case, they either set unrealistic timelines, like two years in the case that you mentioned, or took a step-by-step approach without a real plan," said Baillie. "I'm here today with a 10-year plan and the funding to make it happen."

The PC's plan would expand the fibre-optic network to every community in the province, but leave it up to individual service providers to work with families to come up with the most practical and least-costly way to connect individual homes.

In their most recent budget, the Liberals said they would spend $14.5 million to improve rural high-speed internet service.

Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil likes the idea of expanding the fibre-optic network, but doesn't think it's a practical solution.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil campaigns in Halifax on Monday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

"We know that in communities across the province, the cost associated with delivering fibre-op would be virtually impossible to deliver in the near term," he said. "In the long run, of course, everyone would like to achieve that.

"We need to ensure that people have access now, not 15 years from now."

Baillie suggested his plan might be completed ahead of the 10-year deadline, and is hopeful it would be done before then.

"Nova Scotians have been promised this before and I wanted to bring today a practical, realistic plan that does cover all Nova Scotians," he said.

The NDP plans to unveil its high-speed internet promises within the next few days.