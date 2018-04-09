Some of the world's top young rugby players will be gathering in Wolfville, N.S., this summer as a three-game international series between Canada and England has been announced.

Canada's women's under-20 team will play England's women's under-20 team at Acadia University.

At the same time, the town will host the East National Championships in the male and female under-16 and under-18 divisions.

About 800 rugby players will descend on Wolfville. (Vladimir Rudnicki/Rugby Canada)

"Rugby Nova Scotia is delighted to play a role in bringing these two events to Wolfville," said Rugby Nova Scotia president Geno Carew. "The international series will showcase future national team stars, and aligning those matches with the Eastern Canadian Championship will give our younger athletes a live look at rugby at the international level."

Canada's under-20 team will use the facilities at Acadia as their training camp for ten days in August. The matches against England will be played Aug. 10, 14 and 18, while the eastern championships run from Aug. 12 to 19.

800 players

"We will have a couple of unique opportunities to s‎how off our wonderful campus and community to visitors from across the country," said Acadia University athletics director Kevin Dickie. "Our mission is for everyone associated to have an incredible experience that creates lifelong memories."

The two events being held in Wolfville at the same time means more than 800 rugby players will be converging on the Annapolis Valley town.

The matches against England will be played Aug. 10, 14 and 18. (Vladimir Rudnicki/Rugby Canada)

England boasts the world's No. 1 ranked team.

Two Nova Scotians are strong candidates to be in the team Canada lineup.

Lauren Melanson of Halifax plays for Acadia's women's rugby team, while Hannah Ellis, also from Halifax, plays college rugby for St. Francis Xavier.