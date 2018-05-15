Grocery chain to begin home delivery in parts of Halifax

Starting tomorrow, many people who live in the Halifax region will be able to order their groceries online and have them delivered to their door in as little as one hour.

Loblaws, Canada's largest grocer, made the announcement in a news release on Tuesday. It indicated earlier this month it was expanding its partnership with California-based delivery company Instacart.

The service was launched in 11 markets, including Toronto and Vancouver, last year.

According to the companies, people in the following areas are eligible for home delivery: Halifax, Dartmouth, Burnside, Middle Sackville, Upper Sackville, Lower Sackville, Lakeview, Clayton Park, Cole Harbour, Armdale and Spryfield.

To use the service, shoppers visit www.instcart.ca or open the mobile app on their phones. After selecting the city and store, people can then add items to their virtual cart and schedule a delivery window from one hour up to five days.

According to Instacart's website, the delivery fee is usually $7.99 for orders of $35 or more, but will be reduced to $3.99 at the outset. There are also membership options for those who plan to use the service regularly.

Two weeks ago, Loblaws said it was expanding the grocery delivery service to regions such as Halifax, Regina and Montreal.

Canadian grocers have recently started to focus heavily on their e-commerce offerings, including home delivery options, after retail titan Amazon acquired Whole Foods Market and its Canadian locations last year.