Inquiry into Desmond family murder-suicide will look at mental health care

The Nova Scotia Judiciary has announced some details of the fatality inquiry it will hold into the deaths of Lionel Desmond and his family.

Desmond, his wife Shanna, their 10-year-old daughter, Aaliya, and Desmond's mother, Brenda, were found dead in their home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., on Jan. 3, 2017.

It was later determined that Desmond, a military veteran who served in Afghanistan, took the lives of his family members before killing himself.

The province's chief medical examiner, Dr. Matt Bowes, reviewed the case and recommended an inquiry. Justice Minister Mark Furey agreed and in February he drafted the terms of reference. The terms were made public Thursday.

It will look at:

The circumstances around Desmond's release from St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S., on Jan. 2, 2017, the day before he killed his family.

Whether Desmond had appropriate access to mental-health services.

Whether he and his family had appropriate access to domestic-violence services.

The inquiry will also look at if Desmond should have been allowed access to weapons, given his mental state.

Pam Williams, Nova Scotia's chief provincial court judge, will appoint a judge and a Crown lawyer to conduct the inquiry.

The hearings will be held in the Guysborough Municipal Building, which is close to where the deaths occurred.

The judiciary will say who will preside and when it will start in the coming weeks. It said it might stream the inquiry online.