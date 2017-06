Police say officers responding to reports of gunshots in north-end Halifax located an injured man in the area.

Multiple units were called to Barrington Street near Duffus just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. No details were given about the man who was injured or the nature of his injuries, but police said in a release that he was being treated by paramedics.

Police asked people to avoid the area while the investigation proceeded. There had been no arrests by 9:30 p.m.