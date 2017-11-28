Last week's wind and rain storm took a heavy toll on trees in northern Cape Breton.

Ingonish resident Yvette Donovan said on her drive home from work in Cape North last Thursday, she saw 20 trees leaning on power lines.

"It was unreal," she said, "and those were only the trees that were on the lines. We weren't counting the ones that were down on the side of the road or on the road."

(Submitted by Yvette Donovan)

Donovan said it was a storm like no other in recent memory.

"We were in a house when the storm was hitting, of course. The wind was so strong, you could just feel the house vibrating," she said. "We were like, 'Wow, that's the worst we have ever seen it here.'"

(Submitted by Yvette Donovan)

In total, 2,300 Nova Scotia Power customers in the Ingonish area lost power.

The company said the number of downed trees posed challenges for repair crews. A helicopter brought in to help early Friday morning identified a number of trees on lines in that area.

Power line technicians and tree trimming crews worked throughout Friday to clear trees and make required repairs.

Most customers had power restored Friday afternoon and evening. The last of the outages were repaired on Saturday.

Multiple tree around an outbuilding. (Submitted by Yvette Donovan)

The Ingonish Beach campground in the Cape Breton Highlands National Park took the brunt of the storm.

Many trees were snapped off by the wind, with several landing on the roof of a campground building. One large softwood tree at unlucky campsite 13 was uprooted, taking with it the buried cement base of a picnic table.