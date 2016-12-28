If you're sick right now, like many of us are, you likely do not have the flu.

Dr. Todd Hatchette, chief of service for microbiology in the Halifax area, says only 10 people across the province have come down with the virus so far this season.

That's not an unusual number and more confirmed cases are expected this winter.

Hatchette says the flu season generally peaks sometime in January or February.

Depending on how many strains are floating around, there could be two peaks.

Still time to get a flu shot

So, says Hatchette, "if you haven't had your flu shot, it's not too late."

It takes about two weeks after getting the shot for it to become active.

The World Health Organization decides what kind of cocktail to mix up to make the most effective flu vaccine.

Hatchette says microbiologists make their best educated guess based on what's circulating around the world.

"Sometimes that guess is pretty good and other years it's not as good," he says.

"If you look at the viruses that have been submitted for testing, it looks like a reasonable match."

It's a bit early to say what kind of flu season it'll be, but so far Hatchette predicts it will be mild.

Lots of viruses feel like the flu

Hatchette says if you get the flu shot, you won't get the flu.

Anyone who feels sick days or weeks after a flu shot are likely experiencing any number of other viruses that are circulating such as respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, or rhinovirus.

"The vast majority of people who think they have influenza don't actually have influenza," he says.

"Even the classic definition of influenza-like illness only predicts 50 per cent of the illness. There's a lot of other viruses out there that can mimic influenza."