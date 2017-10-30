Police in Halifax and staff with the Department of Community Services in Nova Scotia are investigating after a four- or five-week-old infant was found yesterday evening on Quinpool Road.

The police were called between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to the 6200-block of Quinpool Road. Police say the child was found in a diaper, "wrapped" and placed on a lawn.

The baby was taken to the IWK Health Centre and police say doctors have determined she is healthy.

They could not identify the child or her parents, so she's been taken into provincial custody. Police are asking for help as they investigate.

Other than the child's age, the only other description of the girl is that she's of African Canadian descent.

A senior officer on duty said it's the first case of its kind he's seen in 25 years on the job.