Thirteen Indigenous youth from Nova Scotia are home after sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, placing second in their class in the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta.

The voyage from Canada to France aboard the Dutch Tall Ship Gulden Leeuw brought 45 Indigenous youth together from across the country to learn how to sail.

The ocean crossing, through the Misit No'Kmaq Sail Training and Youth Leadership Program, departed from Halifax on Aug. 1 and reached Le Havre on Friday.

Hannson Paul (left) and Capt. Arjen Toller of the Gulden Leeuw. (Brennan Googoo)

"We wanted to roll around in the grass and just smell it," said Mi'kmaq participant Hannson Paul, recalling arriving in port after 25 days at sea. "That was the first thing we did as soon we we got to land."

The 19-year-old from Hammonds Plains, N.S., said he learned everything from navigation to pulling up sails.

"The hard part was just pulling ropes at two o'clock in the morning, when you just rolled out of bed," said Paul.

The trip was also designed to teach participants how to take care of their own physical, mental, spiritual and emotional well-being, as well as to take pride in who they are.

Paul said his most meaningful lessons were learned while exchanging stories and teachings with other Indigenous youth on board, representing each province and territory.

Hannson Paul on board the Gulden Leeuw. (Hannson Paul)

"I don't live on reserve so I don't have my culture every day," he said. "Being there and learning about my culture from other people was interesting."

Paul also marked the journey by dropping a message in a bottle off the back of the Gulden Leeuw.

"It just said, 'This message was sent from a boat sailing from Halifax to Le Havre, France,'" he said, adding a modern twist: "If you find it, send me an email."