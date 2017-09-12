Travis Nevin's softball odyssey will soon take him from the mound at the Nova Scotia First Nation he calls home to the Dominican Republic and a stint on the U.S. national team.

The 26-year-old Indian Brook First Nation player has had a busy summer with several high-level clubs.

Travis Nevin on the mound. (Submitted)

He's coming off a recent national senior men's championship with the East Hants Mastodons, and also plays ball for a team with his band, which is hosting other Indigenous teams in a tournament this month.

"When I play for my reserve I normally pitch and when I'm not pitching I play shortstop," said Nevin. "But I'm a team player, to be honest. I'll play anywhere."

The East Hants Mastodons recently won the national senior men's championship in Saskatoon. (Submitted)

When his time isn't spent with those two outfits, he's been playing for a team based out of Topeka, Kan. The Topeka Toros play in tournaments all over North America in the high-level International Softball Congress.

Now Nevin, who was born in Malden, Mass., and has dual citizenship, will later this month be heading to the Dominican Republic for a two-week stint with the U.S. national team.

"I've got my foot in the door so that's a good thing," he said. "I have a lot of people in my community who are rooting for me and hoping for good things."

Nevin holds an award he won with the Mastodons. (Submitted)

When he's not on the road playing softball, Nevin splits his time between Indian Brook and Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick. His girlfriend and two young daughters, ages one and four, both live there and Nevin works seasonally on fishing boats in the area.

He said his boss is accommodating of his hectic softball schedule.

"His son plays in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League so he knows what it's like to travel and do what you love to be doing, so he's very reasonable," Nevin said.

Nevin is also a hockey player who has played the last three seasons with the Elsipogtog Hawks in New Brunswick's North East Senior Hockey League.