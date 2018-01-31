Income-assistance recipients will be able to keep more of what they earn if they work, starting in 2019-20, a top Nova Scotia bureaucrat says.

Lynn Hartwell, the deputy minister of community services, said planned changes would see the amount of money recipients who work are allowed to keep rise to $250 from $150.

The amount they can keep beyond that threshold would also increase from 30 per cent to 75 per cent for anything earned between $250 and $500 a month, she said.

Community and anti-poverty groups called for immediate changes to income assistance last month, including an increase to basic rates.

But Hartwell said there can't be an immediate change because of the time it is taking to revamp policy and computer systems and to train employees.

Hartwell told the legislature's public accounts committee she is also frustrated by the amount of time it is taking, but she said change can only come as fast as the system can produce it.