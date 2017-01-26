The Nova Scotia government says parents should be included in a proposed commission on inclusive education, a sensitive topic that emerged during the contract dispute with the province's public school teachers.

Inclusion is a concept that sees students of varying learning capabilities being taught in one classroom.

Some teachers have said while they like the idea of inclusion, it is challenging to tailor classroom lessons to students whose abilities might range from primary to high school level.

As a result, they say some students are being left behind.

Commission part of tentative deal

The creation of a commission is just one of the provisions included in a new tentative agreement with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, which has been embroiled in a bitter contract dispute with the province for several months.

According to documents distributed to teachers by the union, the commission will be made up of three experts chosen by the province and the union but not employed by either.

The chair is expected to be someone "who is nationally recognized as an expert in inclusion education."

There's no mention of parents of children with special needs, nor of groups that lobby on their behalf being included in the discussion, but Premier Stephen McNeil and his minister of education, Karen Casey, both said Thursday they should be part of the process.

'Parents need to be involved in this'

"I believe Nova Scotians support an inclusive school," said McNeil, who's indicated in the past that he also supports an inclusive model.

Premier Stephen McNeil has said inclusion belongs in the classroom, but it's time to discuss what the model should look like. (CBC)

"What does that model of delivery look like? There are people representing each the government and school boards. That doesn't necessarily mean that it won't be a parent. Parents need to be involved in this. Teachers need to be involved in this."

Casey echoed that view.

"Whenever there would be a commission or consultation, it has to be broad ranged," she said.

"There would be a number of stakeholders which would include professionals, those out in the community. It would include parents and teachers ... and anyone who has a vested interest in public education."

Commission would file a report

Casey said there would be stakeholder input, but the detailed description of the work of the commission provided by the union makes no mention of a public consultation.

It talks instead of an overview of current practices and policies and a comprehensive literature review, as well as a thorough examination of provincial, national and international research.

The commission is expected to make recommendations and file a final report within a year of being named.

Teachers have asked for a limit on the number of students with specialized needs in the classroom, as well as more support staff to educate those students.

Since it is part of the tentative agreement that teachers have yet to ratify, it's unclear what will happen to it if teachers reject this third deal with the province.

A vote on the tentative contract is scheduled for Feb. 8.