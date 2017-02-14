Inclusion in the classroom meant a lot to Christine Richards as a child, but now the long-time resource teacher says years of cuts have left Nova Scotia's system broken and inoperable.

"I wanted the freedom [in Grade 2] to be able to walk to and from school with my brothers, to make friends in my neighbourhood, to be a part of the community," said Richards, who is legally blind and has been with the Halifax Regional School Board for 22 years.

She has fond memories of moving from a B.C. school for the blind with four or five classmates, to a full classroom of more than 30 people, walking home with a smudgy nose from pushing her face close enough to read from the purple Gestetner paper used at the time.

Now, she laments the state of Nova Scotia's education system when it comes to inclusion.

'They've hidden the cuts'

"The criteria for receiving educational program support continues to narrow," she said. "So they've hidden the cuts in that area. Students who in the past would have received support no longer do."

She said with cuts the only students getting support are those with "high medical needs" or those who are a danger to themselves or others. Students with cognitive disabilities who can handle parts of the curriculum but not others are no longer supported, Richards said.

The government plans to introduce a bill Tuesday night to end the contract dispute with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union. The legislation will impose a contract and end work-to-rule.

Classroom conditions are among the key issues still outstanding; teachers say there are not enough resources to help them cope with the demands of educating children with various abilities.

Premier Stephen McNeil said he wants to work on the issue, and that there is $20 million on the table to look at classroom conditions.

He said Monday he wants a broad discussion about inclusion in the classroom, even if it's not an easy one.

"It's a difficult conversation we're about to have with Nova Scotians," he said. "I think it's a critical one, though. I've heard from parents whose child require supports, I've heard from parents whose kids are high achievers. I've heard from teachers."

'Teachers with tears in my office'

But Richards said there have already been numerous studies looking at inclusion in the province, and the money should go toward addressing the needs.

"I've had teachers with tears in my office with huge self-doubt," she said. "They blame themselves, which is easy to do."

Richards said teachers need more educational program assistance and a firm cap on class sizes in every grade.

"We're going to lose good teachers if we don't make some changes," she said.