Impaired driving charges laid in multi-vehicle crash

A Bedford, N.S., man is facing charges involving impaired driving after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday on Highway 102 near Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Danielle d'Entremont · CBC News ·
Crews work to clear up wreckage at a multi-vehicle crash Sunday on Highway 102 near Halifax Stanfield International Airport. (Emma Davie/CBC)

A 60-year-old Bedford, N.S., man is facing charges of impaired driving after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 102 in Goffs, near Halifax Stanfield International Airport, on Sunday.

Sometime before 12:30 p.m., a car travelling in the southbound lane crossed the median and entered the northbound lane before rolling several times. It struck four vehicles before landing on its side.

There were no serious injuries and the road was reopened at about 3:15 p.m.

The man is facing two charges, one for impaired driving causing bodily harm and impaired operation (in excess of 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood) causing bodily harm. He will appear in Dartmouth provincial court on July 25.

The investigation is ongoing.

