2 people charged with illegal dumping in Cape Breton

Police in Cape Breton are cracking down on illegal dumping.

On Thursday, two people were charged with illegal dumping — one in Reserve Mines, N.S., and another in Glace Bay.

"It's become a big problem in the municipality," said Dan Lewis with the Cape Breton Regional Police.

The illegal dump located in the heart of Reserve Mines includes everything from household appliances and garbage to construction debris and oil tanks. Lewis said scenes like that are becoming more common.

Dan Lewis with the Cape Breton Regional Police says evidence is sometimes left in the garbage identifying who dumped it, which helps lead to a conviction. (CBC)

Police have received many complaints about illegal dumping, and under the new CBRM solid waste bylaw, people are being charged, he said.

"The amount of investigated files for the first three months of this year has doubled from the first three months of last year," said Lewis.

Environmental worries

Dylan Yates is with a local environmental group and said people in the area have been dealing with illegal dumping for many years.

"It's important we get it cleaned up as soon as possible," he said.

It's not just the mess Yates is worried about. He's concerned about oils and other contaminants possibly leaking into the community's groundwater.

"Something needs to be done about it now and not later," said Yates. "The more this stuff lays up there, the worst impact it has."

Zero tolerance

Lewis said sometimes evidence is left in the garbage identifying who dumped it — evidence that helps lead to a conviction.

"There's zero tolerance now," he said.

Those charged could face a $700 fine plus the costs of cleaning up the garbage.

Yates said he feels the penalties aren't stiff enough to stop illegal dumping.