Ice storm over Ontario cancelling, delaying some Halifax flights

Those taking a flight out of Halifax Sunday should check with their airline to make sure it's still happening.

An ice storm in southern Ontario is causing flights to be delayed or cancelled.

"As we understand it there is freezing rain there and that is affecting flights in and out of Toronto and also Ottawa and this is the second day we've seen cancellations and delays to southern Ontario," said Halifax Stanfield International Airport spokesperson Theresa Rath.

Rath said those with flights scheduled for Sunday out of Halifax should either consult with their airline or the airport's website to see if there are cancellations or delays.

The ice storm is heading east. A special weather statement was issued for parts of Cape Breton Sunday afternoon.