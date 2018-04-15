Skip to Main Content
Ice storm over Ontario cancelling, delaying some Halifax flights

Notifications

Ice storm over Ontario cancelling, delaying some Halifax flights

For the most up to date information on flight arrivals and departures, check airline or airport's website.

For the most up to date information on arrivals and departures, check airport or airline's website

Anjuli Patil · CBC News ·
View of the arrival and departure board at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Saturday. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Those taking a flight out of Halifax Sunday should check with their airline to make sure it's still happening.

An ice storm in southern Ontario is causing flights to be delayed or cancelled.

"As we understand it there is freezing rain there and that is affecting flights in and out of Toronto and also Ottawa and this is the second day we've seen cancellations and delays to southern Ontario," said Halifax Stanfield International Airport spokesperson Theresa Rath.

Rath said those with flights scheduled for Sunday out of Halifax should either consult with their airline or the airport's website to see if there are cancellations or delays.

The ice storm is heading east. A special weather statement was issued for parts of Cape Breton Sunday afternoon.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us