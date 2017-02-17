First responders are trying to rescue a man stranded on thin ice on Musquodoboit Harbour near the community of Smiths Settlement on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.

Halifax spokesman Brendan Elliott said the man called 911 from his phone at 11:45 a.m. complaining of back spasms while out ice fishing. Unable to make it back to shore, he asked for assistance.

However, because the ice is only 15 to 20 centimetres thick, it isn't strong enough to accommodate more than one firefighter and rescue gear.

RCMP, firefighters and paramedics are on scene. A helicopter from CFB Greenwood has been called in to carry out the rescue, Elliott said.

The man is more than one kilometre out of the harbour, which means the effort to help him is classified as a tidal water rescue and must be handled by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Canadian Coast Guard, according to Elliott.