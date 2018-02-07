With more precipitation and mild temperatures in the forecast, officials in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County are keeping a close eye on ice jams in local rivers.

"When we get this ice that flows downriver from upstream and runs into the thicker ice downstream, it can cause a blockage of the flow of water," said Mike Johnson, the Cumberland Regional Emergency Management co-ordinator.

"Worst-case scenario is that we get enough rain that could flood the area and we would have to evacuate people."

Johnson said these are the types of conditions normally seen later in the winter or even in early spring. But a relatively mild winter has changed that.

The baseball field in Oxford flooded. (Mike Johnson)

River Philip overflowed into the town of Oxford Monday evening.

"At one point the water level was rising at the rate of an inch every 10 minutes," said Johnson.

Several other rivers in Cumberland County overflowed their banks. Torrential rain and mild temperatures brought melted snow into rivers and in some areas ice jams were lifted up and pushed onto shore.

Simmons Road, which runs along the edge of the Wallace River, remains blocked by huge chunks of ice.

"It just bumped and crashed and kind of pushed itself up onto the roadway," said Ian Murray, who lives next to the Wallace River. "It's up to about 15 feet high at some points, so there is quite a pile of ice there."

An ice jam on the Wallace River. (Ian Murray)

Murray lives six kilometres up the river from Wallace Bay. He said the ice came close to reaching the bottom of a bridge near his home on Monday and he's hoping that won't happen again.

"The ice block that's now in place right in front of my house is just all piled up everywhere with big chunks of it all over the place," said Murray. "Until it has some place to go who knows what may happen, one of those bridges could be in peril if enough ice gets backed up to it."

Environment Canada said snow is on the way for Cumberland County Wednesday, but it will turn to freezing rain and rain by Thursday morning. Some areas could get up to 25 millimetres of rain.

As the next weather system moves into the area, Johnson said the municipality will be keeping a close eye on weather monitoring stations located throughout Cumberland County.