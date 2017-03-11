There is a nationwide recall of I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter and granola products due to possible E. coli contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

The products should not be eaten. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

In postings on its website Thursday and Friday, the agency said the following products may have been sold nationally in stores or through the internet:

I.M. Healthy Creamy SoyNut Butter (UPC 6 54989 94020 0 or 6 54989 91010 4).

I.M. Healthy Chunky SoyNut Butter (UPC 6 54989 95020 9 or 6 54989 92010 3).

I.M. Healthy Unsweetened SoyNut Butter (UPC 6 54989 96020 8).

I.M. Healthy Unsweetened Creamy SoyNut Butter (UPC 6 54989 94010 1).

I.M. Healthy Honey SoyNut Butter (UPC 6 54989 97020 7).

I.M. Healthy Honey Creamy SoyNut Butter (UPC 6 54989 94010 1).

I.M. Healthy Chocolate SoyNut Butter (UPC 6 54989 98020 6 or 6 54989 97010 8).

I.M. Healthy Original Granola (UPC 6 54989 40035 3).

I.M. Healthy Raisin & Cranberry Granola (UPC 6 54989 40036 0).

I.M. Healthy Apple Granola (UPC 6 54989 40037 7).

I.M. Healthy Blueberry Granola (UPC 6 54989 40038 4).

Illness in U.S.

The butter products listed are 425 grams, while the granola products are 340 grams. They should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were bought.

No one has been reported ill from the products in Canada, but at least nine people in the U.S. became sick after eating I.M. Healthy products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"Food contaminated with E. coli ... may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the Canadian agency wrote. "Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.

"In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die."