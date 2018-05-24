Canadian meteorologists to reveal what to expect in 2018 hurricane season

Environment Canada meteorologists are releasing their predictions for the upcoming 2018 hurricane season today at a news conference in Dartmouth.

The six-month Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre is holding the technical briefing to prepare the public for upcoming storms and to provide safety information.

Earlier Thursday, U.S. government forecasters announced they are expecting an active Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast calls for 10 to 16 named storms, with five to nine hurricanes. One to four hurricanes could be "major" with sustained winds of at least 178 km/h.

If that forecast holds, it would make for a near-normal or above-normal season. An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

NOAA predicted that 2017 would be an above-average season, and it certainly was: A trio of devastating hurricanes — Harvey, Irma and Maria — ravaged Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and many Caribbean islands. Overall, last year saw 17 named storms, including 10 hurricanes.