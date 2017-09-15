Conservation officials are doing extra patrols in Cape Breton in a bid to ferret out moose poachers.

The non-native moose hunt doesn't open in Nova Scotia until late September, but the Mi'kmaq have the right to hunt at any time.

The extra patrols come at the request of Mi'kmaq chiefs who say there needs to be more control over who's exercising that privilege.

"Over the years, we've received numerous complaints from our own people, from conservation officers, that there were people up there hunting using questionable ID," said We'koqma'q Chief Rod Googoo, who is the lead chief for lands, wildlife and forestry for the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs.

Status cards required

Googoo said he met with the provincial government and the Nova Scotia Federation of Anglers and Hunters to discuss the problem. The solution put forward was to ask all hunters claiming Aboriginal hunting rights in the province to produce a valid status card from one of Nova Scotia's 13 bands.

Hunters claiming Aboriginal moose hunting rights in the province must produce a valid status card from one of Nova Scotia's 13 bands. (Parks Canada)

"If we are truly stewards of the land, then we have to abide by whatever guidelines that we follow, too," said Googoo.

Provincial enforcement officials set up checkpoints over two weeks in August at various entry points to Hunters Mountain in the Cape Breton highlands.

All hunters stopped had proper ID

Figures from the Department of Natural Resources, which is responsible for enforcement, show 290 checks took place during the week starting Aug. 14, and another 585 checks took place during the week of Aug. 28.

Many of those stopped were berry-pickers, hikers or fishermen, but a few were Mi'kmaq hunters.

The department says all the hunters had the proper status identification.

Hunters have been receptive to the status card checks so far, says the Department of Natural Resources (Parks Canada)

Troy MacKay, the regional enforcement manager for the Department of Natural Resources, says people were receptive to the patrols.

"People were happy to see us," said MacKay. "The Mi'kmaq people we stopped were also happy to see us, because we were up there looking after their rights to harvest moose."

Patrols to increase

MacKay says patrols will increase once the non-native moose hunt opens on Sept. 25.

Googoo says he thinks the initiative has already helped discourage illegal hunting, because word is out that officers are checking for status cards.

"It's wonderful," he said. "Looking down the road, we want to make sure that we conserve, so our children and grandchildren will be able to enjoy the same things that we enjoy today."