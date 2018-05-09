Cape Breton community group backs out of plan to build hiking trail

After three years of work, a Cape Breton community group is returning funding and giving up its plan to build a hiking trail in a wilderness area near Wagmatcook First Nation.

It says the paperwork, meetings and consultations required by the province are more than it can handle and it's not receiving the support it needs from the Transportation Department.

The Biosphere Northeast Trails Association was trying to build a 1.5-kilometre trail in the protected Humes River Wilderness Area.

More than a year ago, the group met with everyone involved, including the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and the provincial Environment and Transportation departments, said association head Jonathan Saul.

"They were paying lip service to how they wanted to make the project work," Saul said. "However … they never really showed that much co-operation in actually trying to get the project going."

Saul said they have not been able to get a commitment from the Transportation Department to repair two bridges and maintain the road leading to the trail. He said the Environment Department will not approve the project without the Transportation Department's support.

The proposed trail was 1.5 kilometres long. (Submitted by Jonathan Saul)

"At least they could have said initially, 'We're never going to fix that road up. It's never going to go anywhere,'" said Saul.

In an email to the CBC, the Transportation Department said no one lives on the road and the department does not have the budget to reconstruct two bridges and bring the road up to the standard required.

Saul said another issue is the amount of work required. Even though Wagmatcook First Nation is supporting the project, he said, the province required consultation with another 12 bands. The province also wanted a second round of public consultations.

Environment Department defends requirements

The Environment Department said it has a standard 10-step process to "to ensure that trails built by community groups or other partners are safe, enjoyable, and environmentally sound." It said it asked the group to update the draft construction plan to provide more details on the construction of a footbridge over a stream and a viewing platform near a waterfall.

Saul said as the years went by, the association realized it was no closer to getting approval.

"You don't want to talk about it. You don't want to have another meeting. You don't want to consult a consultant. We just want to do the work," said Saul. "We respect the rule of law, but in the end … you're just wasting time."

'A very poor message'

This week, the association returned $10,000 in funding from Victoria County. Warden Bruce Morrison said he was disappointed the Environment Department couldn't make it work.

"I think definitely there could have been some leeway cut," Morrison said. "It sends a very poor message to any public groups or community groups that want to develop a trail in Victoria County."

Victoria County has written Environment Minister Iain Rankin asking for a meeting to discuss the issue.

Wagmatcook First Nation Chief Norman Bernard isn't giving up on the project.

"The battle is not over yet," he said.

Bernard said Wagmatcook is prepared to take over the project because it will lead to tourism and jobs in the area.