'You're always a Bronco': Cape Breton-born Bronco alumnus to head back to Humboldt

Bill McDougall learned of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in a call from a former teammate.

"I'm just heartbroken."

In the 1986-87 season, McDougall played his last year of junior hockey with the Broncos, tallying 187 points in 61 games and winning the provincial championship.

The New Waterford, N.S.-born forward also spent time in the American Hockey League; the National Hockey League, with Edmonton, Detroit and Tampa Bay; and in Europe.

Like one of its own

But Humboldt obviously holds a special place in his heart.

"The tight-knit group on the team, and especially how the town of Humboldt embraces the Broncos, I've never seen something like that before," he said Wednesday.

A Humboldt Broncos team jersey is seen among notes and flowers at a memorial for the Humboldt Broncos team leading into the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Sask. (Matt Smith/Reuters)

McDougall's year in Humboldt was his first time being away from home, but he says the town took him in like one of its own.

"And everywhere you go people are wanting to talk to you.... It was quite the experience for me. And it ... matured me so much as a person, and helped me so much throughout my career."

'We were just leaning on each other'

He describes his relationship with his Broncos teammates as a brotherhood.

"Unfortunately you don't see a lot of guys after that," he said. "But the other day when it happened, we were all on the phone with each other."

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

McDougall says he received calls from guys he hadn't spoken with in years, from as far as the United States and Europe.

"A lot of us were just in shock.... We were just leaning on each other. And just talked about how we can help ... about our memories there. And talked about our bus trips ... about all the good times we had there."

'You're always a Bronco'

McDougall says he spent many hours travelling on the bus and sometimes it was nerve-racking.

"You're sleeping maybe, and you're in a storm, and you're on a two-lane highway. And you hear maybe the bus slowing down, or just a little swerve. You're just up. So I can just imagine, you know."

McDougall has a hockey stick placed outside his home in Cape Breton as a sign of solidarity with the people of Humboldt.

He'll meet up with his former teammates there in coming days.

"Once you're a Bronco, you're always a Bronco. So we're gonna see what we can do, and just help out and be there for support."

He says he's not surprised at how the country has embraced Humboldt in its time of tragedy.

"Hockey is Canada's game.... If you're a father, a mother or a player, when something like this happens you can really relate to it.... And it's so good to see the support that Humboldt's getting right now. Because they deserve it."