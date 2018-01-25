A continuing care worker is adding her voice to concerns about how the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission operates.

Ann McGettigan filed a complaint with the commission in 2016 after she said she was harassed and assaulted on the job by a client. That complaint was dismissed.

McGettigan and her lawyer, Ian Gray, are now asking for a judicial review, saying they believe the complaint was not investigated properly.

Firefighter Liane Tessier, who recently won an apology from Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency, has said there was a problem with the way her gender discrimination complaint was originally investigated.

Tessier worried the Human Rights Commission is eliminating its backlog by dismissing cases without properly investigating them.

The human rights commission said in an email it can't comment on McGettigan's case as it is before the courts. But it said the commission does not have a backlog of cases and when a human rights complaint form is completed, it is thoroughly investigated.

Comments escalated, became 'disgusting'

McGettigan told the CBC's Information Morning the harassment started early in 2016 when she worked for a private home-care company contracted by the province.

She said one of her clients, a "highly educated" 80-year-old retired professor, started making harassing comments.

"It was verbal sexual harassment. It started off mild and it became aggressively rude, offensive, disgusting to the point where on the 22nd of February I just couldn't take it anymore," she said.

Thirteen days after McGettigan's complaint, she said the client escalated his assault from verbal to physical. (Shutterstock)

McGettigan said the man did not have dementia and he knew what he was doing was wrong.

"I sat him down and I told him clearly, 'Your comments are not only making me uncomfortable, they are offensive and they must stop immediately.' The first initial reaction was surprise," she said.

"He then tried to argue back that I should be flattered by the attention because he found me attractive. I said that no, this was not appropriate, this is my workplace."

That's when things became "heated," she said.

"He called me 'white trash' and that had really upset me," said McGettigan.

Verbal assaults turned physical

Despite her client's objections, she told her supervisor what happened. McGettigan said her supervisor then reminded her that she was not allowed to leave a client's home without a supervisor or manager's permission.

"She says, 'Sit tight and I'll get back to you.'"

But McGettigan didn't hear back from her supervisor and she continued to do her duty and attend to the client.

The human rights commission said in an email it can't comment on a case that is before the courts. (Robert Short/CBC)

Thirteen days after her complaint, she said the client grabbed her from behind in a sexual way.

"That was devastating to me because I felt, not only had I tried to reason with the client and say, 'Look, what you are doing is wrong and you know this is wrong,'" said McGettigan, "I had felt that I hadn't been heard by my employer. I had been ignored by my employer."

Told to return after alleged abuse

She said about a week after the physical assault, she received a call from her scheduler, who said there was a sick call and McGettigan was needed at the client's house.

"In shock, I said to my scheduler, 'You do realize I'm on this man's do-not-send list. He assaulted me 10 days ago.' Her response was, 'That's news to me, not really my problem. I have a sick call to fill, I need you to go elsewhere,'" she said.

The hearing for McGettigan's judicial review petition is set for May 30. (Robert Short/CBC)

McGettigan said she then had a "huge anxiety attack." Her roommate came home to find her "incoherent and sobbing" and took her to the doctor. After hearing her story, the doctor signed off on sick leave and McGettigan stayed on leave for six months.

Toward the end of March 2016, McGettigan filed a complaint with the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission. The report dismissing the complaint was filed on Aug. 14, 2016, and the commission decided to follow its recommendation Nov. 16.

Questioning human rights commission

McGettigan and her lawyer, Ian Gray, are now petitioning for a judicial review of her case.

"I mean, obviously we want human rights complaints to get a fair hearing — there's always two sides to the story — but the issue we have in this case is we don't think the investigating officer did a proper job when investigating Ann's complaint," said Gray.

"We've got specific points that we think, look, here's a point on which she just manifestly got it wrong."

For instance, Gray said the commission got the date of when the harassment started wrong in its report.

"To my mind, it's sort of indicative of an investigation that wasn't thorough enough," he said.

The hearing is set for May 30.