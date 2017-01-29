Human remains were found inside a burnt-out truck in East Walton in Hants County, N.S. early Sunday morning.

The truck was parked next to a house that also caught fire late Saturday night.

"The home as far as I understand it is a total loss and the vehicle is as well," said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight after a passerby reported the fire.

Firefighters had to extinguish the flames from the outside because by the time they got there, the house and truck were engulfed in flames.

"We were aware of the fact that there was a possibility that there was someone in the house at the time, so we kept that in mind," said Danny Patterson, fire chief of the Walton Shore Volunteer Fire Department.

Patterson said fire crews left the scene by 4:30 a.m.

A 57-year-old man from East Walton is missing, but RCMP couldn't confirm if the human remains belonged to him.

No one else was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but Clarke says it doesn't appear to be suspicious.