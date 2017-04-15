Human remains have been found in woods in Sydney, N.S., police say.

Two people out for a walk in the Ash Street area of the city found what appeared to be human remains at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and called the police, Cape Breton Regional Police Staff Sgt. Reg Hutchings said.

The remains and clothing were found by police in a wooded area at the end of the street.

The major crime and identification units responded to help patrol officers at the scene, and a member of the medical examiner's office also assisted.

The remains were removed and an autopsy will take place in Halifax on Monday. Hutchings said they expect the results by the end of that day.

There are currently four men listed as missing on the Cape Breton Regional Police website, but Hutchings said they don't know yet if the remains are connected to any of those cases or if there was any foul play.

Police encourage anybody with information related to the discovery to call 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 902-562-8477.