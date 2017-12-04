Nova Scotia's medical examiner will conduct an autopsy Tuesday on human remains found this weekend in East Uniacke, N.S.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said she was unable to say if the remains are connected to any missing person case.

Police will not say whether the remains, found by a hunter Saturday morning in a wooded area, appear to have been there for a long time.

RCMP officers were at the scene off East Uniacke Road on Sunday to search for evidence. The road is between Evangeline Trail and Beaver Bank Road, north of Middle Sackville.