As Halifax Water prepares to launch a program to encourage homeowners to replace lead pipes, it's offering guidance to people wondering if there's lead under their properties.

"Visually checking the colour of the pipe that is connected to your water meter is the easiest way to tell whether you have lead or copper," said Halifax Water spokesperson James Campbell in an email.

"If the pipe is lead, it will have a dull finish that shines brightly when scratched with a key or coin. Using a magnet can also help you identify a lead pipe, because even a strong magnet will not cling to lead."

Homes built after the mid-1950s are more likely to have copper pipes. (Halifax Water)

Lead pipes were used up until the mid-1950s, so lead is not a concern for homes built after that point.

An estimated 10,000 to 15,000 homes in the city have lateral lead service lines running under private property, and a further 2,500 are estimated to run under public land.

Halifax Water now has permission to offer subsidies to homeowners who want to replace their lines.

Cost to homeowner

On average, Halifax Water estimates it costs a homeowner about $5,000 to replace a lead service line on his or her property.

Under the new subsidy program, the utility will give a grant of 25 per cent of the replacement cost, up to a maximum of $2,500.

The remaining 75 per cent will have to be financed by the homeowner.

Halifax Water has suggested to the city that a financing program should be developed.