Some pictures are worth a thousand words, but a recent photograph of North Sydney Fire and Rescue earned them $5,000.
AA Munro Insurance held a fire-hall photo contest and drew entrants from around Nova Scotia, with the top prize going to the photo with the most likes and shares on social media.
The company held the contest late last year and posted North Sydney's winning shot to its own Facebook page Friday.
Asked what makes his crew so photogenic, Chief Lloyd MacIntosh laughed before crediting photographer Nikki White.
"She gets the best out of it. We're a good, down-to-earth bunch, and it just shows the personality of our people," he said.
A community that likes and shares
He also credited the community, which rallied around their active Facebook page, with sharing the image and voting.
"It was picked up pretty fast and then it went off like wildfire."
The fire department used the money to buy a small emergency-response truck, replacing their 2002 truck with a 2017 model. MacIntosh said it will help them respond to accidents on highways and to medical calls.
It's the second time North Sydney Fire and Rescue has won, and they're already plotting a photo for next year. MacIntosh won't show his hand, but does say it will involve cute children.
Here's a look at some of the other entrants. You can see the full offering on AA Munro's Facebook page.