Grief counsellors are offering support to children at a Nova Scotia elementary school today as investigators begin to examine the remains of a weekend house fire that claimed the lives of four children.

RCMP said forensic identification services are working with the medical examiner and the fire marshal to determine the cause of the fire in the small community of Pubnico Head that started early Sunday morning.

It wasn't safe to examine the scene on Highway 3 on Sunday, with flare-ups taking place into the evening, RCMP Cpl. Jen Clarke said.

"That's definitely a concern today given the level of damage to the house. We have to make sure it's safe," she said. "We would have to examine what's left to look at, and what's there for us to help determine what took place."

Firefighters said the house was destroyed within two hours after the blaze broke out early Sunday. (Paul Emile D'Entremont/Radio-Canada)

While police have not confirmed details about how many people died in the fire, they said two people escaped and one of them was injured. Family members of the victims have said four children, who were not all siblings, died.

Firefighters said the house was destroyed within two hours. They spent Sunday monitoring extinguishing hot spots. An excavator was brought in to tear part of the two-storey structure down and the site smouldered through the day.

By Monday morning, grief counsellors were at Drumlin Heights Elementary School in Argyle, where administrators say two of the victims were students.

Rejanne d'Entremont's six-year-old daughter was friends with one of the victims, and the children attended each other's birthday parties.

"We decided to tell her what happened. And she was very upset. She sobbed in my and my fiancés arms. She keeps saying she'll miss them but they're angels up in the sky now," d'Entremont said Sunday night.

RCMP say they are still investigating the cause of the fire. (Emma Davie/CBC)

People who live in the community said they're prepared to help the affected families any way possible.

Gilles Korent, who lives near the home, saw the smoke and the emergency responders on Sunday morning.

"It's a really tight community, so I think the people will get together and really deal with it, and really do what it takes to help the families."

Janine Muise, who works with the Canadian Red Cross, said she met with an affected family member on Sunday to assess people's needs. She recommended people who want to help contact local community organizations to find out what is needed.

"It's horrific thing that has happened, an event in our community. When you lose a family member, it's awful.… There's children involved and it makes it doubly worse," she said.