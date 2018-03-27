New
House fire near Shearwater base shuts down road
A house fire that started early Tuesday evening near the Shearwater air base has shut down part of Hines Road.
Police say it's unclear when Hines Road will reopen, neighbour says people at house got out
A house fire that started early Tuesday evening near the Shearwater air base has shut down part of Hines Road.
Firefighters are at the scene of the fire on Hines Road. The fire was put out around 6 p.m.
A neighbour said everyone who lived at the house made it out.
Halifax Regional Police said it's unknown when the road will reopen and are advising drivers take an alternate route.