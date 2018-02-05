A house fire in Hants County has killed one person, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.

The fire broke out last night around midnight at a home on Sangster Bridge Road in Upper Falmouth.

RCMP officers were the first to arrive and they attempted to enter the home, but were pushed back by the flames and smoke.

RCMP said they found human remains in the building this morning.

The provincial medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to identify the body and determine cause of death.

RCMP do not believe the fire is suspicious, but the cause is still under investigation.

The house was extensively damaged.