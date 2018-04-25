It may not have a big staff, but the Yarmouth Hospital Foundation is a well-oiled little engine that generates big results.

Established in 1970, the foundation has raised $17 million.

The latest project to be supported by the foundation is a new urology program at Yarmouth Regional Hospital.

"We definitely would have had to reach out for provincial funding from the Department of Health and Wellness if we didn't have the support of the foundation," said Tracey Watkins-Allen, director of perioperative and surgical services for the western zone of the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

"We are very thankful that they were able to provide the funds to start this project."

The foundation has a golf tournament each summer to help raise money. (Submitted by Shawn Bourque)

The foundation is raising $107,000 to pay for equipment and services required to help deliver the urology program so people in southwestern Nova Scotia can get the treatment they need without having to make lengthy trips to larger hospitals.

'We do our best'

Fundraising for the new program got off to a great start with a $25,000 donation from the Saulnierville branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and its women's auxiliary. Those groups had previously disbanded, but their former members still wanted to contribute to the foundation.

"We do our best to meet the hospital's goals and raise money," said Don Cook, chair of the Yarmouth Hospital Foundation's board.

Local radio station CJLS hosts an annual We Care Radiothon in partnership with the foundation. (Yarmouth Hospital Foundation)

Now in its 48th year of operation, the Yarmouth Hospital Foundation has provided funds for medical equipment and programs that have made a big difference in the lives of many people who live in Yarmouth, Shelburne and Digby counties.

"We couldn't do the work that we are doing without the support of the foundation and their donors," said Watkins-Allen.

Small staff, many volunteers

When the hospital in Yarmouth underwent a major expansion in the late 1990s, the foundation played a major role by contributing $10 million.

The foundation has three full-time staff, a 23-person board of directors and a massive list of volunteers.

"They are there because they are passionate about what they do," said Cook. "They enjoy it and they just want to help. They want to help the hospital foundation in any way they can."

Annual events

On Saturday, the foundation will host one of its annual signature fundraising events, the Spring Gala. Held each year at the Mariners Centre, previous galas have brought in $512,000 in support of community health care.

On Saturday, the foundation will host one of its annual signature fundraising events, the Spring Gala. (Robin Smith)

The foundation also has a golf tournament each summer called Jody Shelley Golf Fore Health, a tournament spearheaded by former NHL player Jody Shelley, who played minor hockey in Yarmouth.

Local radio station CJLS also hosts an annual We Care Radiothon in partnership with the foundation.