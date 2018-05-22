Halifax police horse hit by contagious respiratory infection at stable

A highly contagious respiratory infection has taken two Halifax police horses out of action.

Both horses are in quarantine and one has contracted strangles, a potentially serious condition which can lead to an obstruction of the airway.

Duty Sergeant, also known as Sarge, and Valour are just two of the horses that live at a downtown Halifax stable where the respiratory infection was discovered on Sunday.

Now all of the horses at the stable are in quarantine.

Strangles is caused by Streptococcus equi bacterium. It can cause enlarged lymph nodes in a horse's throat.

The disease is highly contagious in horses, but the general public is not at risk, according to the Halifax Junior Bengal Lancers, a riding school that runs the stable.

Cst. Carol McIsaac a spokesperson with the Halifax Regional Police, said that Sarge has seen a veterinarian and the horse appears to be on the mend. But neither police horse will be out and about for several weeks.

The Halifax Junior Bengal Lancers told the public about the strangles problem through a Facebook post.

Duty Sergeant also known as Sarge, has been infected with strangles. Sarge is pictured with his partner Const. Hayley Porter. (Halifax Regional Police)

All of the riding school's regular programs have been suspended and all horses are being cared for by staff only, according to the post.

"All staff are following strict disinfection protocols. Most of our horses remain healthy, and we are doing everything in our power to keep it that way," the post reads.

The stables are closed to the public until further notice.

All horses have been restricted from leaving the premises since the onset of the symptoms.

The Halifax Junior Bengal Lancers is warning other equestrians to keep their horses from touching noses. Horses should also be kept from sharing water buckets or feeding tubs.

There have been several cases of strangles so far this year. It was discovered in a P.E.I. barn in May.

Four horses from the same stable, east of Charlottetown, were affected. Veterinarians have also confirmed at least one case in New Brunswick as well.