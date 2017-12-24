Six draft horses carried Lloyd Langille's casket on a wagon to its final resting place following his funeral on Friday. The 85-year-old horseman, originally from Tatamagouche, N.S., died Dec. 17 in Hopewell, N.S.

"We wanted to do a tribute to Lloyd," said Justin Shaw, Langille's grand-nephew who helped organize the horse-drawn send-off. "He mentored a pile of people throughout his life, myself included, in the draft horse industry.

"It was the proper send-off for a man of his knowledge and ability of what he did and what he did for the draft horse community throughout the Maritimes and Canadian-wise at that."

Lifelong passion for horses

According to his obituary, Langille grew up on the family farm in Oliver, Colchester County. He had worked at CN Rail in 1951 as a telegraph operator and retired after 37 years.

Shaw said his great-uncle was passionate about horses. He said he imported "a lot of horses from western Canada on box cars" while working at CN. Shaw said Langille judged horse shows all over Canada, the U.S. and England.

Langille's casket was placed on a wagon carted by six draft horses. (Russell Gammon)

Over the summer, Shaw brought up the idea of using the draft horses at the funeral. At first, he said, Langille was reluctant about the idea because he didn't want anybody to do extra work, but then later changed his mind.

Four of the horses belonged to Jon Hayes of Charter Settlement, N.B., one belonged to Shaw and the other was Langille's. Shaw was one of two people who rode the wagon as it left the church.

'Like the passing of an era'

"The horses were standing there almost like statues when you came out," said Russell Gammon, who attended the funeral. "They were beautifully done up, the way they would be if they were going into a show ring with the tails all braided and with the decorations on them and they were spotlessly clean."

Gammon grew up in Pictou County and remembers seeing the Langille family throughout the years at the Pictou-North Colchester Exhibition.

"One of my earliest memories of being at the exhibition was seeing Marlene Langille [Lloyd Langille's wife], who is quite a small little lady, running with these big gigantic draft horses. And as a kid that's incredibly impressive," Gammon said.

Gammon said the funeral, which was held at First Presbyterian Church in Hopewell, N.S., was packed on both sides of the aisles.

"It was like the passing of an era or a changing of the guard almost with this man who was so respected," Gammon said. "He was a real gentleman."