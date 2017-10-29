Black Raven and his rider Jenn Kreiberg won the third annual Halloween Horse Show at the Five Fires Equestrian Centre in Brookfield, N.S. Saturday.

"We were thinking Game of Thrones meets Cirque du Soleil," said Kreiberg. "A lot of people do patterns and practice. We just go in and have fun."

Black Raven, a 17 hand Friesian gelding owned by Keith Coffill, was dressed up as a dragon and Kreiberg dressed up as a dragon trainer. The horse's younger half-brother, Zach, was also part of the show. They performed a routine, then trotted and cantered to music from Beauty and the Beast and the song Wannabe by the Spice Girls.

Black Raven and Jenn Kreiberg in their How to Train Your Dragon themed costumes. The other horse is Zach, Black Raven's younger half-brother. (Hazel Caldwell)

The Halloween Horse Show was started by Carol Macomber, who owns the Five Fires Equestrian Centre with her husband. She said seven horses participated.

The costume show was started as a way of getting more people interested in dressage — an English style of riding which is like dancing for horses — and having fun.

"The first year we did it, it was actually on Halloween," said Macomber. "Everybody liked it so much and everybody immediately went home and started messaging me that they were already working on their costume for the following year."

Black Raven and Jenn Kreiberg riding on Saturday. (Hazel Caldwell)

Macomber was not part of the judging panel for Black Raven's performance, but said it was clear a lot of work went into it.

"It was a very elaborate costume and there was a lot of flowing veils and movement and it was also a real story," Macomber said.

"We give points to the creativity, the music and costume compatibility, the quality of the different gaits and their movements and the harmony between the horse and rider, that kind of thing."

Black Raven and Jenn Kreiberg during the first-ever Halloween show in 2015. The pair won that competition. (Submitted by Carol Macomber)

Kreiberg said she and Black Raven won the competition in 2015 and cane in second place last year.

"The first year we did this raven-inspired creature and the second year we did Dancing with the Stars," Kreiberg said.

The best part of the Halloween show, she said, is getting to be creative and dressing up.

"It's so exciting to see what everybody comes up with. Everybody comes up with something different and the costumes are so great," said Kreiberg.